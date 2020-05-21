Jaguar Land Rover's Special Vehicle Operations high-performance skunkworks is set to expand after a huge leap in sales in the last year.

Sales of SV products in the 2019-20 fiscal year increased by 64 percent on the year before, with more than 9,500 models being sold, despite the impact of the coronavirus on sales towards the end of that period.

There was strong demand for all seven SV models, but particularly the long-wheelbase Range Rover SVAutobiography and the 557 bhp, driver-focused Range Rover SVAutobiography Dynamic.

The 567 bhp Range Rover Sport SVR is still the sub-brand's best-selling SV model, five years on from its introduction, while the newly-introduced Jaguar F-Pace SVR and Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic both sold well.

"Despite a challenging sales environment for the automotive industry as a whole, we’re delighted that the demand for Jaguar and Land Rover SV products continues to grow strongly, just five years after the division was first launched," said Michael van der Sande, managing director at Jaguar Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations. "We currently have our broadest-ever range of models offering enhanced performance and luxury, each with its own distinctive personality that resonates with our customers."

The increase in SV sales comes off the back of the introduction of dedicated SV Specialist Centres in key markets, like the new Jaguar Land Rover Statement Site in Munich, Germany. These locations deliver premium services for SV customers, and are able carry out dedicated personalisation requests as well like tailoring paint colour and finish, interior and exterior trim choices.

Jaguar Land Rover has already launched 100 of these sites, with more set to follow.

"We’ve focused on satisfying demand for existing SV vehicles, while simultaneously expanding into new sectors with models such as the Jaguar F-Pace SVR, which instantly became our second highest volume vehicle," Mark Turner, commercial director, Jaguar Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations. "Developing the SV presence in the global Jaguar Land Rover retail network and on social media, in conjunction with SV Bespoke, is also having a positive effect on our business."