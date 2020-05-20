Nationwide vehicle rental firm Global Go! is doing its bit to support frontline workers' fight against coronavirus by donating five percent of all of its retain revenue to the NHS.

The plan won't just be for the duration of the pandemic either, but forever according to the firm's CEO Gareth Jones.

The firm has also established the Go! Foundation, led by Jones group chairman Chris Webb, which will manage all of the company's future charitable endeavours.

"This pandemic that faces us all worldwide is unprecedented and it's important that we don't just get through the here and now, but more importantly that we support also the wider impacts that COVID-19 will have on our healthcare system in the future," said Jones.

"Critical care, rehabilitation, mental health and social support are all areas where I feel resource and investment will be both necessary and welcomed. I have to point out that there are loads of front-line workers: drivers, couriers, supermarket workers and emergency service providers, all out there giving their all to keep us safe and well. We acknowledge this and we cannot support them all, but we can do as much as we can, for as many as we can. So, in addition, we're creating other initiatives that support our communities too."

Global Go! has also introduced a free van use scheme fro charities local to the company's retail locations. All the users need to do is provide suitable insurance cover.

"It's important that we support our communities during this time. We have to start thinking of the bigger picture," said Jones. "Of course, we are a business, and we need to make money just like everyone else, but if we're able to give something back at this time and help then that's what we'll do. We're in a fortunate position where we have access to these vehicles right now, so we are happy to support."