South Korean car manufacturer SsangYong has confirmed a starting price of less than £14,000 for the facelifted Tivoli SUV. First launched in 2015, the budget model has been revamped with new styling, updated engines and more modern technology, while improved road manners have also been promised.

Eagle-eyed readers will spot updates to both the front and rear ends, while the cabin has also been overhauled. Air vents have been moved to make way for a more modern central dashboard section, complete with a new touchscreen infotainment system. There’s a new fascia, too, and the overall look is less button-heavy.

There’s a three-tier trim hierarchy, but the £13,995 base price gets you the entry-level EX model. As well as 16-inch steel wheels, manual air conditioning and cruise control, you get a range of safety systems including autonomous emergency braking and lane-keeping assistance. You get Bluetooth connectivity, too, as well as electric windows and tinted glass.

And whether you like it or not, you get the Tivoli’s new 1.2-litre petrol engine. The three-cylinder motor is turbocharged to produce 126 bhp and comes with a six-speed manual gearbox as standard.

That’s the only engine available for the mid-range Venture model, too, although that car does get a few other goodies thrown in. The £16,995 price tag buys you 16-inch alloy wheels, part-leather seats and the aforementioned touchscreen, as well as a reversing camera and heated front seats. There’s also a heated steering wheel, touch-button keyless ignition and a heated steering wheel, not to mention the automatic lights and wipers.

If you want more power, though, you’ll have to stretch to the range-topping Ultimate model, which starts at £19,995. That car comes with a new 1.5-litre petrol engine as standard, but customers looking for economy on longer trips can choose the 1.6-litre diesel. Both the 161 bhp petrol and 134 bhp diesel come with a choice of manual and automatic gearboxes.

No matter which you choose, you’ll get the same level of standard equipment. Building on the Ventura’s kit, the Ultimate gets you 18-inch alloy wheels, full leather upholstery and two-zone automatic air conditioning. You get a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, too, as well as powered folding mirrors.

“Back in 2015, SsangYong set new standards for value-priced compact SUVs, with the launch of a new Tivoli,” said Nick Laird, the managing director of SsangYong Motors UK. “This new Tivoli with more engine choice and an uprated diesel engine is further evidence of the brand’s re-generation and demonstrates the rapid progress being made as a specialist producer of 4x4s and SUVs. The Tivoli is cool, quirky and stylish and it boasts an array of advanced safety and infotainment technologies as well a spacious cabin and cargo area.”