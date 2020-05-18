Other carmakers are restarting this week.

Following the news that Aston Martin, Bentley, Ford, and Vauxhall are all resuming certain UK manufacturing operations following the partial relaxation of coronavirus lockdown measures, Honda has announced that it too will restart production at its Swindon Plant.

However, unlike the carmakers mentioned, Honda isn't re-opening its Swindon factory (below), where it produces the Civic, this week, but rather next month.

Welding and painting operations will recommence on June 2, with the rest of the factory restarting on June 3, according to Automotive News Europe and a memo seen by Bloomberg News

Honda factory, Swindon

The factory won't be at full capacity at first though, with it producing just 430 cars a day at first, increasing to 450 by June 15.

The Swindon site it set to close completely next year, leaving the futures of 3,500 members of staff uncertain.

Meanwhile as well as UK car factories, plants across Europe belonging to the likes of Mercedes-Benz, Renault, Toyota, and Volkswagen have also restarted production.