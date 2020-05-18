A special Thunder edition of the Ford Ranger pick-up truck will arrive in the UK late this summer, priced from £32,965 plus VAT. Limited to just 1,400 examples on these shores, the vehicle will come with the 2-litre diesel engine from a Ranger Raptor, as well as a host of styling tweaks.

Based on the high-end Ranger Wildtrak, the Thunder is set apart by its Sea Grey paintwork that’s set off with bold red highlights on the grille and sports hoop. Three-dimensional-effect “Thunder” badges adorn the front doors, while the “Ranger” logo is finished in matte black.

Black trim can also be found on the front grille, rear bumper and fog light surrounds, as well as the door handles. The 18-inch alloys are black, too, while the LED headlights get darkened bezels. As an option, customers can also have a black Mountain Top powder-coated roller shutter for the rear load bed.

The colour scheme is continued inside, where Ebony leather seats are enriched with red ‘Thunder’ embroidery and matching contrast stitching. Black floor mats come as standard, along with sill tread plates that are illuminated red.

Powering it all is the 210 bhp 2-litre diesel engine from the Ranger Raptor off-road performance model. Fitted with two turbochargers, the motor uses a small turbine to increase low-end responsiveness, then swaps to a larger turbine for maximum top-end power.

Like the Raptor, the Thunder gets a 10-speed automatic gearbox and four-wheel-drive as standard, but misses out on some of the Raptor’s Dakar-spec additions. Nevertheless, Ford says the vehicle will be “highly competent” off-road and will deliver fuel efficiency of up to 31 mpg on the new and more stringent WLTP economy and emissions test.

In total, 4,500 Thunders will be built for the European market, and 1,400 of those will come to the UK. This country is a key market for the model, with more than 16,000 examples finding homes on these shores in 2019 alone. This year, some 22 years since the first-generation Ranger was introduced in 1998, Ford expects total UK Ranger sales to top 150,000.

“With an edgier look for customers who aren’t afraid to be noticed, the new Ranger Thunder will be an unmistakable presence” said Hans Schep, general manager for Ford of Europe’s commercial vehicles arm. “This capable, comfortable and stylish addition to Europe’s best-selling pick-up range is as tough and versatile as it is charismatic.”