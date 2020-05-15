Seat and Skoda have both announced the arrival of new finance deals that allow drivers to pay nothing for three months. Although packaged slightly differently, the sister brands’ new deals both allow drivers to get into a new model without paying the first three monthly instalments.

The Skoda deals, which cover every model in the range except the Citigo city car, provide deposit contributions of up to £4,250 depending on the car, and service packages are also available. The company says it will “cover the first three payments” of the new PCP (personal contract purchase) agreements.

For example, the Fabia supermini will be offered with a £3,000 deposit contribution and the first three payments covered by Skoda, with representative interest of 4.3 percent. That means the company requires no monthly payments for the first 12 weeks, while customers can also take advantage of a £99 service package that covers the car’s first two services.

The larger Scala gets a similar offer, with a £2,750 deposit contribution and 4.3 percent interest, while the Kamiq SUV gets a £2,500 deposit contribution and 4.4 percent interest. Further up the range, the Karoq and Kodiaq SUVs are offered with deposit contributions of up to £2,500 and £4,250 respectively, while interest rates stand at 4.4 percent and 3.1 percent.

For Seat, meanwhile, the new PCP deals come with deposit contributions of between £1,000 and £3,000, as well as what the company calls a “three-month payment break”. As with the Skoda deal, the majority of the range is covered, but the Mii city car misses out.

As an example, the Ibiza SE Technology with the 1-litre, 94 bhp petrol engine is being offered with a £1,750 deposit contribution. That’s a four-year, 40,000-mile deal with no customer deposit and zero monthly payments for the first three months. After that, there are 44 monthly payments of £280.98, and the deal comes with 5.9 percent representative interest.

Meanwhile the new Seat Leon SE 1.5 with 128 bhp will come with a £1,000 deposit contribution, meaning there’s no customer deposit and no instalments for the first three months. The remaining 44 payments will be £337.01 each, covering four years and 40,000 miles. The representative interest rate is 4.03 percent.

For the larger Ateca, meanwhile, there’s a deposit contribution of £3,000 on a four-year, 40,000-mile PCP deal. That gets you a 1.5-litre petrol-powered SE Technology model with 148 bhp, and provides no customer deposit or instalments for the first three months. The 5.7-percent representative interest means the remaining instalments will come to £413.84 a month.