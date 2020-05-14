The British Motor Show, which was set to return later this year, has been delayed until 2021 due to the coronavirus crisis. The show should have been held at Farnborough in August 2020, but the organisers said the Covid-19 pandemic and the “unique combination” of indoor and outdoor displays meant the show had to be put back 12 months.

In a statement posted on the show’s website, the organisers said the show - which has not been held for more than a decade - was “expected” to be one of the few shows that would take place this year. However, with social distancing measures expected to remain for some time, the show has been postponed until 2021.

The organisers have confirmed that tickets sold for the 2020 event will be valid for next year’s show, which is slated for August 19-21, 2021. Those who have already purchased tickets will also get the opportunity to attend the organisers’ new Cars and Christmas event, which is planned for November.

Originally intended to be part of the 2021 calendar, the Cars and Christmas show is being brought forward to the weekend of November 28-29, 2020. The festive “spin-off” event is described as “a more compact version of the motor show”, with an “auto-related indoor marketplace” and a live arena where stunt driver Paul Swift will be joined by “celebrity guests”.

Like the main event, the Cars and Christmas show will be held at the Farnborough International conference venue, in Hampshire, which is also home to the Farnborough Air Show. However, the organisers have said they hope to announce a ‘north’ version of the event that will run alongside the Farnborough show. Tickets for the Cars and Christmas event will go on sale at the end of May, but the organisers warn that numbers will be limited “initially” to comply with expected social distancing rules.

At the same time, the organisers have confirmed the 2021 British Motor Show will play host to Retro Electric Live - a show dedicated to older, cherished and classic cars retro-fitted with electric motors. Entry will be free for ticket holders.

“The show will go on, And we will be there to help put the wheels back on our amazing industry as we emerge from the most challenging year we have ever faced,” said the organisers, Automotion Events, in a statement. “We recognise that car fans and families alike will be desperate to make up for the cancelled events throughout 2020 and therefore – working with our key partners, including Imperial Cars, Select Car Leasing and AFC Energy – providing that social distancing guidelines allow, we are bringing forward the launch of our winter spin off event Cars and Christmas from 2021 to the weekend of the November 28 and 29, 2020.”