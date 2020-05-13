Well, that didn’t take long. It was only a few days ago when Skoda dropped images of a camouflaged Enyaq prototype and now the talented folks at Kolesa have digitally removed the disguise. Their attempt to take off the makeup reinforces our opinion that the Czech counterpart of the Volkswagen ID.4 will be more along the lines of a relatively big and tall estate rather than a conventional SUV.

It’s a decision that makes perfect sense to us considering the Enyaq’s main market will be Europe where there’s still a strong demand for estates. Skoda knows this better than any other automaker taking into consideration the Octavia Combi is the best-selling estate in Europe. The Mladá Boleslav brand is also one of the few remaining companies to sell a supermini estate in the Fabia Combi, following SEAT’s decision to eliminate the Ibiza ST from the lineup and the same move made by Renault to discontinue the long-roof Clio.

Skoda will officially unveil the Enyaq later this year and we’re hoping the already announced RS variant will also be presented. We’re anxious to see how the Rally Sport treatment will be applied to a fully electric vehicle after being introduced earlier this year on a plug-in hybrid model – the Octavia RS iV. With 302 bhp (225 kilowatts) on tap, the Enyaq in RS flavour will effectively become Skoda’s most powerful production car ever and it will come exclusively with dual motors and all-wheel drive.

The RS variant is also shaping up to be the company’s most expensive car in history, but if you don’t need that kind of power, there will be four other variants and a total of three battery sizes to choose from. The base version will make do with a single motor and rear-wheel drive, thus signalling the return of RWD Skodas after approximately 30 years.

Depending on the battery size and whether the Enyaq has one or two electric motors, range will vary between 211 miles (340 kilometres) and 311 miles (500 kilometres) based on the WLTP cycle. Fast-charging support means going from 10 percent to 80 percent will take about 40 minutes, which isn’t too shabby considering Skoda remains at the end of the day a mainstream brand.

Production is scheduled to commence towards the end of the year, with sales starting early 2021.