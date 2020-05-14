Citroen’s new e-Dispatch compact electric van will come to the UK when it is launched later this year, the model’s French manufacturer has confirmed. With an all-electric range of up to 205 miles, depending on the variant, the new e-Dispatch heralds the beginning of a product offensive that will see electric versions of Citroen’s entire van range arrive by the end of 2021.

Sharing its underpinnings with the Peugeot Expert, Toyota Proace and Vauxhall Vivaro, the normal Dispatch is Citroen’s mid-range model, competing with the Ford Transit Custom. But where the standard van, which is sold as the intriguingly named Jumpy in other markets, uses diesel power, the e-Dispatch comes with an electric motor and a host of batteries.

The motor produces 134 bhp and 192 lb-ft of torque, which means the van can reach a top speed of 80 mph and carry up to 1,275 kg in total. The e-Dispatch also has three driving modes, with an ‘Eco’ mode that reduces the output of heating and air conditioning and limits motor power to provide maximum range. There’s also a ‘Normal’ mode that provides a balance of range and performance, and a ‘Power’ mode that’s designed to provide the performance when fully-laden equivalent to that of an unladen e-Dispatch in Normal mode.

If you go for the shorter XS or M models, you’ll get a 50 kWh battery pack as standard, which allows a range of up to 143 miles. The M model, however, also gets the option of a 75 kWh battery, which permits up to 205 miles on a single charge. And if you go for the even more capacious XL body shape, you get the 75 kWh battery pack as standard.

Whichever battery pack is chosen, the batteries will live beneath the load space, allowing the van to maintain its load volume. The shorter XS model, which is designed for manoeuvrability in urban areas, gets a 4.6-cubic-metre load space as standard, but the XL with the optional Moduwork extended load space system offers up to 6.6 cubic metres.

As well as three body shapes, the e-Dispatch will be available with a choice of three trim levels. The standard ‘X’ model will mark the entry point, with electric door mirrors and Bluetooth connectivity, as well as an electric parking brake.

The Enterprise model, meanwhile, will form what Citroen calls the “heart” of the range, adding rear parking sensors, air conditioning and automatic lights and wipers. There’s a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, too, fitted with the Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration systems, while the Moduwork folding front seat is also included.

Finally, the top of the range is marked by the Driver version, which is designed to be the model of choice for those facing longer journeys. Fitted with all the goodies of the Enterprise, the Driver adds front parking sensors, a rear parking camera and 17-inch alloy wheels to the mix. A range of safety systems come as standard, too, including driver attention alerts and autonomous emergency braking, as well as blind-spot monitoring.

The e-Dispatch will go on sale in the UK during the second half of 2020, but Citroen has not yet confirmed prices.