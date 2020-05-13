Bentley resumes production in Crewe

Bentley has recommenced production at its factory in Crewe with 1,700 employees following a comprehensive list of 250 hygiene and social distancing guidelines.

The measures, brought about by the ongoing coronavirus crisis, represent the biggest changes to the working day at Bentley in the company's 100-year history. Ahead of their return to work, employees were briefed in socially distanced training sessions to best prepare them for the change.

Production of the Bentayga and Mulsanne have resumed this week, with the Continental GT and Flying Spur production lines starting again from next week. Each line will only run at 50 percent for the foreseeable future, with each individual stage on the line taking twice as long.

The remaining workforce, some 500 people, are slated to return in the middle of June based on the current government guidelines.

"Now is the right time for the business to come back stronger," said Bentley chairman and CEO Adrian Hallmark. "We have introduced extensive new working measures to protect our colleagues, our families and our customers and we are confident, following the work of so many people, that being at Bentley will be as safe for our colleagues as being anywhere else.

"We have a strong order bank, around eight months of customer orders to manufacture, established parts supply routes and patient customers who are looking to receive their extraordinary cars as soon as possible. We will ramp up in a controlled, measured way to ensure we manage this continued demand, and look ahead and in spite of this interruption continue on our journey to lead sustainable luxury mobility in the future."

All staff will be forced to wear facemasks with them, as well as masks and goggles where appropriate will be provided by the company. Temperature checks will be carried out on all staff, and there will also be an enhanced cleaning routine.