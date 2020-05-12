Lotus has teamed up with British Gas parent Centrica to develop a new model for electric vehicle ownership that "fully integrates future mobility and energy".

The British sports car maker is embarking on its first all-electric production venture with the Evija hypercar and the new partnership will help to establish a new charging and energy infrastructure for new products as Lotus continues journey to net-zero carbon.

The idea is that the car can be used as an extension of the home, allowing it to store electricity to minimise the emissions from normal domestic electricity production.

"Owning an electric vehicle isn’t the same as owning an internal combustion engine car," said Carl Bayliss, vice president of Centrica Innovations. "We see a future where the customer, car and home are connected, enabling new services beyond charging the car, and new products and experiences replacing the unremarkable standard relationship with energy and the ownership of a car today.

"Lotus is the perfect partner as we embark on this, given the recognition and appeal of the brand globally and the fact that it is right at the beginning of its electrification journey."

The new partnership will also facilitate a sustainability program that will help develop innovative, low carbon technologies to mitigate the environmental impact of not just manufacturing, but also sales and the day-to-day activities of Lotus employees.

"Our journey to net-zero carbon is absolutely lock-in-step with the Vision80 strategy for Lotus – taking us to eighty years of the business in 2028," said Lotus CEO Phil Popham. "By then we will have transformed Lotus into a truly global player in the high-performance high-technology sector with a new range of cars that remain true to our fundamental promise of always being ‘For The Drivers’.

"The difference is the energy and infrastructure that will power and support these products in the future – this new partnership demonstrates the progress being made and the ambition of our vision."