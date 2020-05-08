A new report from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety in the U.S. details the new Jeep Wrangler JL’s Marginal rating for the institute’s driver-side small overlap front crash test. Jeep redesigned it for the 2018 model year. During the test, the Wrangler tipped over, forcing the institute to downgrade the SUV’s rating even though it performed well in the crash.

IIHS downgraded the Wrangler’s rating to Marginal because the tipping over could present “additional injury risk beyond what the standard criteria are intended to measure,” according to the institute’s press release. “A vehicle tipping onto its side is not an acceptable outcome,” IIHS added. The Wrangler did protect the driver’s space and the dummy, controlling its movements throughout the crash.

The institute notes that partial rollover crashes present additional dangers, especially for a vehicle like the Wrangler that features a removable roof and doors, which raises the risks of a passenger being ejected from the vehicle. The removable roof also means the Wrangler lacks side curtain airbags.

IIHS allows manufacturers to test some vehicles that have previously earned a Good rating in the test, which is what happened in the Jeep’s case. However, IIHS audits these tests, and it picked the Wrangler. The SUV tipped over in the audit test, and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles asked if the outcome was related to how IIHS engineers rigged the vehicle to the crash propulsion system. IIHS agreed to a second test using a different method, though it ended with the vehicle tipping on its side again. FCA’s crash test didn’t have the Wrangler tipping over.

It’s an unfortunate outcome for the Jeep. The 2020 Wrangler earned Good ratings for the moderate overlap front crash test, the side crash test, the roof strength test, and the head restraint and seat test. However, it did perform poorly in the headlight tests. The driver-side small overlap front crash test attempts to simulate one of the deadlier types of car accidents that happen on the road, and tipping over doesn’t help.