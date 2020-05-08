New research from Little Loans has revealed the towns and cites that have had to endure the most roadworks over the last three years.

Outside of the capital, Liverpool has had the most roadworks between 2016-2019, and by some considerable margin.

The city in the north west had 125,398 instances of road works over the last three years, nearly 50,000 more (46,770) than Belfast which had the second-most number of roadworks, with 78,628.

Bristol was third with 75,855, ahead of Stoke-on-Trent (42,208), with Leicester (36,742) completing the top-five.

The top ten UK roadwork capitals

Rank Town/City Total roadworks 2016-2019 1 Liverpool 125,398 2 Belfast 78,628 3 Bristol 75,855 4 Stoke-on-Trent 42,208 5 Leicester 36,742 6 Swansea 23,698 7 Derby 19,970 8 Wolverhampton 19,583 9 Milton Keynes 19,470 10 Southend-on-Sea 18,289

While London was excluded from the table, the research did reveal that Bromley was the borough of the capital with the highest number of reported roadworks over the same three year period with 100,210 which was more than most entire cities.

At the other end of the spectrum, Bournemouth was the area with the least amount of roadworks over the same period, with just 856 instances of roadworks, making it the only area on the list with less than 1,000. It had less than Slough (1,350), Middlesborough (1,563), Huddersfield (1,664) and Brighton and Hove (3,734)

The top five cities with the least roadworks