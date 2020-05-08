Aston Martin has confirmed that it as started the gradual process of restarting production after the coronavirus-enforced shutdown.

The company, in conjunction with trade unions, has developed detailed return-to-work protocols that will allow workers to return to its St. Athan factory in Wales (pictured below) where the all-new DBX SUV is being produced. Employees at its flagship Gaydon factory in Warwickshire will return at a later date.

Aston Martin will implement social distancing and health and hygiene instructions in order to protect staff members, their colleagues and their families as well as the wider community, with every element on their day from leaving home to go to work, to breaks and mealtimes, dealing with visitors and contractors, and leaving the site all being closely monitored. There will also be new PPE and pool car arrangements.

"The safety and ongoing good health of our staff is absolutely paramount in our thinking as we slowly and carefully return to car building," said Scott Ward, director of manufacturing at Aston Martin Lagonda's St Athan site. "The arrangements we have put in place here for our phased return to work as we continue to build the brand’s first SUV – the highly anticipated DBX – are designed to support the health and safety of staff while, of course, doing everything we can to ensure we do not add to the burden already being borne by the incredibly dedicated frontline staff of the NHS."

Philip Reardon, Senior Shop Steward and Health and Safety Representative, Unite Wales, added: "Unite the Union is working closely with Aston Martin Lagonda to ensure, above all, a safe return to work for all staff as the business looks to move on from the lockdown phase. In doing so, our members are supporting the shared desire to deliver a sustainable business for all those working not only at St Athan but across the Aston Martin business in the UK."