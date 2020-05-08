French car maker Peugeot says it is supporting Greater Manchester Police through the coronavirus crisis with the loan of five demonstrator vehicles. In doing so, the French company has become the latest to offer vehicles to those on the frontline in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Earlier in the outbreak, Jaguar Land Rover provided vehicles to Red Cross organisations around the world, while MG and Nissan have offered NHS staff use of their vehicles. More recently, Mitsubishi announced it had given the Metropolitan Police Service a group of demonstrator vehicles to help it police London during the lockdown.

Now, though, Peugeot has given Manchester’s coppers a fleet of five vehicles, most of which come from the company’s commercial vehicle department. The force has taken delivery of three standard-size Expert vans, one larger Expert van and a Traveller, which is the passenger-carrying version of the Expert marketed by Peugeot’s passenger car division.

All four vans come in ‘Crew’ format, which means there’s a second row of seats behind the driver, with windows built into the sliding doors. Behind those seats, the load space continues as normal, albeit slightly smaller than that of a conventional panel van.

Two of the three standard-size Experts (and the sole longer version) are entry-level ‘Professional’ models, which come with 16-inch steel wheels, air conditioning and cruise control. Both are fitted with the basic 2-litre diesel engine, which churns out 118 bhp.

The other standard-length Expert is a more luxurious Sport Edition version with the more powerful 148 bhp 2-litre diesel. That vehicle comes with body-coloured bumpers, a seven-inch touchscreen and alloy wheels. There’s dual-zone climate control, too, along with automatic headlights and a fighter jet-style head up display.

Finally, the Traveller is a Business variant with the 2-litre 148 bhp diesel plumbed into the engine bay. As befits its position in the Traveller range, the Business comes with a seven-inch touchscreen, automatic lights and wipers, and 16-inch steel wheels with plastic wheel trims. Manual air conditioning, rear parking sensors and LED daytime running lights are thrown in, too.

“The circumstances created by the Covid-19 crisis have been extremely difficult for everyone, so we’re pleased we are able to lend our support to Greater Manchester Police with some additional vehicles,” said Peugeot UK’s managing director, David Peel. “The emergency services and other key workers are so important which is why Peugeot, as part of Groupe PSA, has introduced a number of initiatives to support them throughout this pandemic. We’re incredibly grateful for the work they’re doing.”