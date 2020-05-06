The new Seat Leon hatchback and estate models have gone on sale in the UK today, with prices starting at £19,855. Completely revamped for 2020, the car will be offered with a choice of estate and hatchback body shapes, as well as a range of three trim levels.

For that starting price, you get the entry-level SE version in hatchback form. That car comes with the 16-inch Design alloy wheels, as well as keyless start, LED headlights and an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The seats are trimmed in cloth, but the steering wheel and gear lever are wrapped in leather.

The basic engine is a 1-litre three-cylinder petrol with 113 bhp, and that’s only available with the hatchback. Moving up to the 128 bhp 1.5-litre petrol costs an extra £1,570, but it gives you the option to spend another £1,030 on the estate bodywork.

Alternatively, you could go for the 2-litre diesel engine, which boasts a 113-bhp power output and a £22,835 price tag. Like the other two engines, it’s paired with a manual gearbox, but it’s by far the most efficient motor, returning up to 67.3 mpg. However, it isn’t available with the estate.

If you’d rather spend your money on more equipment, there’s always the SE Dynamic model, which comes in at £20,955. That money buys you the 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and satellite navigation, while the touchscreen grows to 10 inches. Parking sensors are fitted in the front and rear bumpers, while the SE’s 16-inch alloys are swapped with larger 17-inch rims.

Again, that model comes with the 1-litre petrol engine as standard, while the 2-litre diesel is an option. The 1.5-litre petrol is also on offer, and that’s the only one that’s available with the estate bodywork.

Crowning the range, though, is the FR trim level that gives the car a sportier edge. That means there are some sporty bumpers, dual exhaust pipes and suspension that drops the ride height by 15 mm all mark out the top-end model. Inside, there’s a three-zone air conditioning system, not to mention a wireless charging pad and contrast stitching on the upholstery.

As with the remainder of the Leon range, the basic £23,185 FR comes with the 113 bhp 1-litre petrol engine and a manual gearbox. The 128 bhp 1.5-litre is available too, but the 2-litre diesel isn’t an option.

Instead, customers get another 1.5-litre petrol, this time with 148 bhp. That comes with a choice of manual or automatic transmissions, as well as a choice of hatchback and estate body styles. Those who opt for the automatic will get mild-hybrid technology, too, with a 48-volt electrical system running the ancillary systems so the car can coast to a halt, as well as helping the engine when it’s under load.

“The Leon has been a huge success for SEAT both globally and in the UK,” said Richard Harrison, the managing director of Seat UK. “This all-new generation Leon takes the strengths of the previous award winner to new heights, with design, technology, efficient engines and a generous equipment list in addition to the great value for money we’ve maintained. This combination makes new Leon both an emotional and rational purchase, whether it’s a private or fleet buyer.”