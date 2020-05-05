Morgan is offering warranty extension on its range classically-inspired sports cars in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Malvern-based carmaker is adding three months of full manufacturer warranty for cars that have a warranty start date from 1 October 2017 and extends to any car registered until 31 May 2020. The move is one of the strongest responses for any carmaker during the ongoing crisis.

Currently due to the UK government's lockdown restrictions, vehicles are only allowed to be allowed to be used for essential purposes, while Morgan's entire dealer network has been temporarily closed.

Morgan says that it "recognises that its customers may not be able enjoy driving their 4/4, Plus 4, Roadster, Plus Six, Aero, or 3 Wheeler during this time, or have service work on it undertaken, but firmly believes that the enjoyment of their cars should not be impacted by the global situation." It has already began contacting owners and dealers to let them know about the offer.

"We’d like to send our wishes of support to anyone who has been affected by COVD-19 and thank all those that have been following guidelines and doing the right thing," said Marcus Blake, chief sales officer at Morgan Motor Company. "For Morgan owners, we want to make a gesture that will take away one small concern, by offering a three-month extension to their warranties.

"We know that their sports cars may not be at the forefront of their minds at this time, but we hope that by offering this support, our Morgan customers will be in the best possible position to continue to enjoy their cars on the open roads when circumstances allow."