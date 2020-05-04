MOTs, tax, and maintenance queries were the most popular.

What is the most commonly asked car-related question? Well, if that's the question on your mind, you're in luck, because comparethemarket.com has delved into the world of the interweb to find out.

According to Google search data analysed by the comparison site, the car question at the forefront of everyone's mind is 'When is my MOT due?' That is searched 58,000 times each month, 15,000 times more than 'how much is my car worth?' and 41,000 times more than the third most popular question, 'how much is my car tax?'.

Maintenance also featured prominently, with 'how to jump start a car?', 'what oil for my car?', and 'who can fix my car?' all proving to be popular search options.

Car maintenance

10 most-searched car questions overall

Rank

Question

Category

Searches per month

1

When is my MOT due?

MOT

58,000

2

How much is my car worth?

Selling

43,000

3

How much is my car tax?

Tax

17,000

4

How to jump start a car?

Maintenance

10,000

5

What oil for my car?

Maintenance

10,000

6

Who can fix my car?

Maintenance

9,000

7

When is my car tax due?

Tax

8,700

8

What is my car worth?

Selling

8,600

9

What does SUV stand for?

General

6,900

10

How much to tax my car?

Tax

6,500
"During these unprecedented times, people may be concerned about how the COVID-19 pandemic may affect the way they drive, insure and maintain their cars," said Dan Hutson, head of motor insurance at comparethemarket.com.