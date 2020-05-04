What is the most commonly asked car-related question? Well, if that's the question on your mind, you're in luck, because comparethemarket.com has delved into the world of the interweb to find out.

According to Google search data analysed by the comparison site, the car question at the forefront of everyone's mind is 'When is my MOT due?' That is searched 58,000 times each month, 15,000 times more than 'how much is my car worth?' and 41,000 times more than the third most popular question, 'how much is my car tax?'.

Maintenance also featured prominently, with 'how to jump start a car?', 'what oil for my car?', and 'who can fix my car?' all proving to be popular search options.

10 most - search ed car questions overall

Rank Question Category Searches per month 1 When is my MOT due? MOT 58,000 2 How much is my car worth? Selling 43,000 3 How much is my car tax? Tax 17,000 4 How to jump start a car? Maintenance 10,000 5 What oil for my car? Maintenance 10,000 6 Who can fix my car? Maintenance 9,000 7 When is my car tax due? Tax 8,700 8 What is my car worth? Selling 8,600 9 What does SUV stand for? General 6,900 10 How much to tax my car? Tax 6,500