While the 2020 Formula 1 season remains on hold due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the latest instalment in F1’s video game franchise is still on course for release on 10 July.

In the build-up to the game’s release and ahead of what would have been the Dutch Grand Prix race weekend, Codemasters has now released a first look at the gameplay for the new title.

The video shows Max Verstappen’s Red Bull RB16 car completing a lap of the upgraded Zandvoort venue, complete with the two banked corners added to the track in time for the grand prix.

“The team has done an incredible job in recreating every aspect of the circuit. The banked final corner heading into the long straight is something players are going to enjoy,” said Lee Mather, F1 franchise game director at Codemasters.

“Zandvoort is highly technical with height variation, blind crests and unsighted braking points and corner apexes. It’s an onslaught on the senses and doesn’t give players a moment to rest.”

Zandvoort had been due to host its first F1 race since 1985 on 3 May, only for the pandemic to force its postponement.

Zandvoort is one of two new tracks set to be included on the new F1 game, the other being the Hanoi Street Circuit, which was due to host the Vietnam Grand Prix in April.

The F1 2020 video game is set to include a mode where players are able to create their own teams for the first time in the history of the franchise under Codemasters.

Players will be able to race for their own team, invest in facilities and negotiate sponsorship agreements, as well as navigating the driver market across both F1 and F2.

Codemasters has also confirmed the cover art for F1 2020, which will feature Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel in the standard edition of the game in the UK.

Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc will be on the cover for the Dutch and Italian editions, while Sergio Perez and Carlos Sainz Jr. will front the game in both Spain and Mexico.