Almost half of Brits are planning spending sprees once the coronavirus lockdown is lifted, according to new research. The study by online car marketplace Carwow found new cars and holidays were among the items consumers were most likely to be holding out for.

The survey of more than 2,000 people found 47 percent of respondents had been spending more time browsing the virtual shelves for future purchases. Of these people, more than a fifth (22 percent) said they were looking for clothes, while 14 percent said DIY products were top of their lists.

However, a sizeable number said they were looking at bigger-ticket items to purchase once the lockdown is lifted. One in 20 (six percent) said they were looking at a new car, while almost one in 10 (nine percent) said a holiday was in their sights.

Of those looking to buy a new car, there was a clear preference for premium brands, with BMW and Audi models topping consumer wish lists. Almost one in three (30 percent) of those seeking a new car were considering a BMW, while more than a quarter (27 percent) were looking at Audis. Ford was a distant third, with a 16-percent share of the spoils.

People in Scotland were deemed the most likely to be found “virtual window shopping” during the lockdown, with 55 percent admitting to browsing online stores. Londoners followed close behind, with 52 percent confessing a penchant for the digital marketplace.

Vix Leyton, consumer expert at Carwow, said the data showed consumers were planning their post-lockdown futures.

“With so much extra time on our hands, it's no wonder we're turning to browsing, in the absence of other distractions,” he said. “But alongside the small treats we remind ourselves we deserve because we're not spending money out and about, it's interesting to see people planning their post-lockdown future. Having a fixed end goal or purchase in mind is clearly helping people to cope with life in lockdown as we approach May and the third month indoors, while we all know this time is absolutely essential, we can still daydream about an escape to the sun or the freedom of a brand new car. ”

The news comes as the UK enters its seventh week of lockdown - a measure implemented by Prime Minister Boris Johnson back on March 23. Since then, Brits have been limited to leaving the house only for exercise or to buy essentials, although those who cannot work from home have still been allowed to commute.

As of 09:00 on May 3, 882,343 people had been tested for Covid-19, and 186,599 of those tested positive. Unfortunately, as of 17:00 on May 2, more than 24,000 have died in hospital, while almost 28,500 have died in total.