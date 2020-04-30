McLaren is recalling several cars in its range – including its most recent halo offering, the Senna – due to a fire risk.

More than 2,700 cars are being recalled, including the 720S and 570GT (both pictured below) as well as the £750,000 hypercar, according to a notice shared by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The recall states that a foam pad mounted below the fuel tank used for sound deadening could retain moisture, causing it to corrode over time. That could lead to a fuel leak and if left, that leak could pose a fire risk. Cars in McLaren's range that aren't fitted with the foam pad have not been recalled.

Of the 2,700 cars being recalled, 500 of them are Sennas – the car's entire production run.

The news isn't the first time that the Senna has hit the headlines for fire-related reasons. Last year YouTuber Salomondrin's Senna caught fire after just 11 days and 400 miles of ownership (pictured below).

When not on fire, the Senna is quite a potent tool. Effectively a follow-up to the P1 is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 putting out just under 790 bhp. The engine is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission which all helps propel it from 0-62 in a P1-equalling 2.8 seconds and onto a top speed of 211 mph.

All of that, allied with McLaren's trademark carbon chassis and bodywork, helps the car to an impressive power-to-weight figure of 659 bhp per tonne.