The 720S and 570GT have also been recalled.

McLaren is recalling several cars in its range – including its most recent halo offering, the Senna – due to a fire risk.

More than 2,700 cars are being recalled, including the 720S and 570GT (both pictured below) as well as the £750,000 hypercar, according to a notice shared by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Check out the latest stories from McLaren

top gear mclaren races plane Top Gear races a McLaren Speedtail against an F-35 fighter jet
mclaren nearly drown charlotte flood Watch a McLaren nearly drown in an American flood
mclaren must win weight race for next gen hybrid supercars McLaren must win 'weight race' for next-gen hybrid supercars
mclaren 720s 765lt design Let McLaren's Design Director walk you through the 765LT

The recall states that a foam pad mounted below the fuel tank used for sound deadening could retain moisture, causing it to corrode over time. That could lead to a fuel leak and if left, that leak could pose a fire risk. Cars in McLaren's range that aren't fitted with the foam pad have not been recalled.

2018-mclaren-720s
McLaren 570GT

Of the 2,700 cars being recalled, 500 of them are Sennas – the car's entire production run.

The news isn't the first time that the Senna has hit the headlines for fire-related reasons. Last year YouTuber Salomondrin's Senna caught fire after just 11 days and 400 miles of ownership (pictured below).

Salomondrin's McLaren Senna going up in flames

When not on fire, the Senna is quite a potent tool. Effectively a follow-up to the P1 is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 putting out just under 790 bhp. The engine is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission which all helps propel it from 0-62 in a P1-equalling 2.8 seconds and onto a top speed of 211 mph.

All of that, allied with McLaren's trademark carbon chassis and bodywork, helps the car to an impressive power-to-weight figure of 659 bhp per tonne.

Gallery: Salomondrin's McLaren Senna going up in flames

Salomondrin's McLaren Senna going up in flames
15 Photos
Salomondrin's McLaren Senna going up in flames Salomondrin's McLaren Senna going up in flames Salomondrin's McLaren Senna going up in flames Salomondrin's McLaren Senna going up in flames Salomondrin's McLaren Senna going up in flames Salomondrin's McLaren Senna going up in flames Salomondrin's McLaren Senna going up in flames

McLaren Senna

McLaren Senna
Explore Reviews

More photos

McLaren Senna by Novitec
McLaren Senna by Novitec
1995 McLaren Senna by Abimelec Design
1995 McLaren Senna by Abimelec Design
McLaren Senna one-mile sprint
McLaren Senna one-mile sprint
Papaya Orange McLaren Senna LM
Papaya Orange McLaren Senna LM
Senna Le Mans Edition from McLaren Glasgow
Senna Le Mans Edition from McLaren Glasgow
McLaren Senna GTR: First Drive Review
McLaren Senna GTR: First Drive Review