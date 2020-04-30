More than 60 emergency service “heroes” will receive a free set of tyres as part of an initiative by garage chain Kwik Fit. It’s part of the company’s campaign to “recognise the community heroes helping to keep the nation rolling” during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

During the campaign, the company is calling on people to nominate NHS and emergency services workers from their local area, giving them the chance to win free tyres for their vehicle. In total, more than 60 of these frontline workers will be selected to receive a new set of four tyres.

Kwik Fit is urging people who wish to nominate someone to win the fresh rubber to head to their local Kwik Fit’s Facebook page. There, entries are limited to one per person, although people can nominate themselves. All entries must be submitted by Monday, May 4.

To launch the giveaway, the firm has created a virtual tyre roll between its UK centres. Due to social distancing measures, the roll has been completed using videos from each of the garages, stitched together to create the finished article. With more than 600 centres across the UK, the finished video is more than an hour long, but short extracts are being made available on individual centres’ social media.

The campaign is the latest initiative from the motor industry, after Kwik Fit provided seat and steering wheel covers to those in need of them, and the AA pledged free breakdown assistance to NHS staff. Similarly, car manufacturers have offered frontline workers assistance for breakdowns and servicing, while some have even turned their dormant factories over to PPE manufacturing.

Roger Griggs, communications director at Kwik Fit, said: “Throughout the last few weeks we have served many NHS and blue-light workers at our centres, both in emergency vehicles and in their own cars, so our staff have heard lots of stories from the frontline. One of our centre managers had the idea to provide community nurses with protective seat and steering wheel covers and gloves and we have now provided hundreds of thousands of these across the country.

“Offering free sets of tyres is a further way that we can say thank you to these heroes for keeping the nation rolling. We encourage anyone who would like to nominate a local hero to visit their nearest Kwik Fit centre’s Facebook page and let us know the reasons for their nomination.”