Mazda’s limited-edition MX-5 R-Sport will come to the UK once lockdown restrictions are lifted, with prices starting at £27,700. Limited to just 150 examples, the convertible is set apart by its grey visual upgrades, as well as the burgundy leather interior.

Under the skin, the special edition is based on the standard 1.5-litre MX-5 Convertible, which means the car gets a 130 bhp petrol engine and a six-speed manual gearbox. The equipment level is more or less in line with the mid-range Sport trim, so cruise control and heated seats are included as standard. You get satellite navigation, too, along with climate control and the Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration systems.

But the special edition is marked out by the standard Polymetal Grey metallic paint and grey soft-top hood, as well as its 16-inch RAYS gunmetal alloy wheels. It gets piano black wing mirrors, too, while the cabin boasts burgundy Nappa leather seats with silver stitching.

The arrival of the new MX-5 R-Sport follows the recently announced the MX-5 100th Anniversary models, which celebrate the company’s centenary. Boasting red-and-white colour schemes, the MX-5s are being offered alongside celebratory versions of the CX-30 SUV and the Mazda3 family hatchback.

“I’m delighted that we can offer an exclusive MX-5 Convertible model to our customers,” said Mazda Motors UK’s managing director, Jeremy Thomson. “With it joining the rest of the Convertible and RF models in the line-up, we now have a great choice of MX-5s in our updated 2020 Mazda MX-5 range, which means that anyone wanting to drive a distinctive and stylish roadster can find what they need.”

“When it comes to driver engagement, the current generation MX-5 has already established itself as a benchmark sports car, and with the 2020 Mazda MX-5, and now the R-Sport special edition, we continue to offer one of the most exciting to drive cars money can buy.

“The MX-5 is Mazda’s brand icon and it embodies all that is great about our products, its fun-to-drive character has strengthened the bond between Mazda and its customers for over 30 years, and the 2020 model continues this unswerving dedication to delivering an affordable, engaging, world-class sports car, while the R-Sport continues our long heritage of offering uniquely styled yet affordable limited edition versions.”

Customers can register their interest in the R-Sport now, but will have to wait until the retail-related Covid-19 lockdown measures are lifted before they can take delivery.