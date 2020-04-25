The 2020 F1 season opener in Melbourne was cancelled just hours before the scheduled start of practice after one member of the McLaren team tested positive for COVID-19.

Teams were locked in talks overnight from Thursday to Friday after the test result, and were initially in favour of continuing with the race weekend as planned.

But the decision was ultimately taken to cancel the grand prix completely as concerns grew, with just three teams - Red Bull, AlphaTauri and Racing Point - still willing to take part in practice by the morning.

Racing Point team principal Szafnauer believes the race in Australia could have still gone ahead safely despite the uncertainty at the time.

“It was difficult to predict the future there in Melbourne, but when I look back at it now, had we raced, I think we would have raced safely,” Szafnauer told CNN.

“The risk was very low, and I think we could have put the race on. The Australian government gave us the go-ahead to do so.

“However, there’s a big unknown at the time, and because of the unknown, I think we made a cautious decision not to race.”