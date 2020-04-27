Bentley's entire dealer network in China, comprising of some 40 retail locations, has now fully reopened following an extended shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As well as re-opening showrooms, Bentley is also commencing deliveries in the country, including for the all-new Flying Spur, the company's new flagship. First deliveries of the model took place in Europe during the first quarter of 2020, before the pandemic fully took hold in the area.

Bentley has been working hard with local authorities on its re-opening plan and it will approach it fully in-line with local regulations. Among the new measures in place are extended opening hours to reduce showroom traffic, increased cleaning and protective equipment in place, and digital presentations where possible.

"During this difficult time, a series of practices were in place to protect the well-being of our stakeholders and safeguard services for our customers," said Kim Airey, managing director of Bentley Motors, Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong and Macau. "We have been paying close attention to developments surrounding the outbreak and are now pleased to be able to reopen our showrooms, with robust safety measures put in place, and allow customers back in to experience the extraordinary Bentley line-up."

The third-generation Flying Spur is powered by a 6.0-litre twin-turbocharged W12, mated to an advanced dual-clutch eight-speed transmission that helps the car go from 0-60 mph in 3.7 seconds and onto a top speed of 207 mph.

It is built on a new advanced aluminium and composite platform and has electronic all-wheel steering – a first on a Bentley, active all-wheel drive, and Bentley Dynamic Ride which is the world’s first 48V electric anti-roll system. There's also three-chamber air springs to further help the ride and offer a range of settings between limo-like comfort and a more sporty feel.

Inside, the dashboard is built around the trademark Bentley Rotating Display which features a 12.3-inch digital touchscreen, analogue dials, or a digital-detox wood veneer finish. In the rear there's a detachable touch screen remote control that can operate all of the major functions like the blinds, climate control, massage seats, and mood lighting.

In the UK, where Bentley's factory and showrooms remain closed in line with government guidelines, the new Flying Spur is priced from £168,300.