East Coast Defenders, now known as E.C.D. Automotive Design, may have changed its name, though its focus on building top-quality Land Rover Defender SUVs has not.

The company is still building brilliant Defenders, and its latest build combines the rugged utility of Land Rover, the iconic styling of the Defender, and the all-electric powertrain of a Tesla. The Electric Defender is a blend of old-school design and new-school technologies, creating a unique SUV experience.

The company made a name for itself restoring classic Defenders with modern technologies and potent, petrol-powered powertrains. The latest forgoes that burbling sound of a V8 for something much quieter – the drivetrain from a Tesla that gives the SUV an estimated range of 220 miles on a single charge thanks to its 100-kilowatt-hour capacity. The company says the Defender features a five-hour, three-phase charge-time, too.

Inside, there are plush, diamond-stitched seats, stadium-style second-row seating, a modern-day infotainment system, and bench seats in the back. However, E.C.D. does offer a wide range of interior and exterior customisation options for customers ­who may want something unique and personal. Things such as seat style, stitch pattern, and interior leather colour are customisable.

E.C.D. Automotive Design says the electric-powered Defender can hit 60 miles per hour (96 kilometres per hour) in an impressive 5.5 seconds, which is quick for any boxy SUV. Other powertrain details, such as output, haven’t been disclosed.

As electric powertrains become more common, as both automakers and tuners wade into the EV arena, there’ll likely be more retro conversions like this, combing classic cars and modern powertrains. The E.C.D. Electric Defender may not have the same raucous sound as other E.C.D. creations. However, electric powertrains have some advantages – like the instant torque that’s available, which should please any off-road enthusiast.