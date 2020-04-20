Vauxhaull is getting ready to re-open its two UK factories in Ellesemere Port and Luton, albeit with a number of new measures in place because of the coronavirus pandemic, including mandatory temperature checks for staff, and mandated face mask wearing.

Both of Vauxhall's factories have been shut since the middle of March when the coronavirus pandemic started to take ahold of the UK. The Ellesmere Port plant (pictured), dubbed the home of the Astra, made more than 60,000 examples of the car last year but faces an uncertain future as Vauxhall owner PSA looks to turnaround the loss-making manufacturer.

Meanwhile the Luton factory, which produces vans for Vauxhall and Opel as well as sister bands Citroen and Peugeot, has received investment from the French parent company, all but guaranteeing its future.

No date has been set for the reopening of the two factories, with the UK's lockdown having just been extended by a further three weeks, but PSA has already got the ball rolling on reopening plans, and according to a company spokesperson, per Automotive News Europe, is monitoring the situation closely.

Some car makers in Europe, where lockdowns are being eased, have already tentatively restarted production.