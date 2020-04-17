Volvo announces tie-up with Brownlee bothers

Volvo has enlisted Olympic medal-winning triathletes Alistair and Jonny Brownlee as its new brand ambassadors in the latest development of the brand’s partnership with British Triathlon.

The brothers from Yorkshire are two of triathlon’s most decorated competitors, having a combined four Olympic medals between them being ever-present at the forefront of the sport. Both are now in training for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, which will take place next year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Having started swimming and running at an early age, Alistair began his rise early on, beginning by swimming before turning to multi-discipline triathlon competition which has led to him becoming the one of the most decorated athletes of his generation.

"I’m excited to be working with a brand that shares my love for triathlon and endorses the benefits and enjoyment of an active lifestyle," said Alistair Brownlee. "Volvo is committed to sustainability and improved safety – these values are important to me and they are something that excites me about working with the brand."

Younger brother Jonny has also been successful at both a national and international level, winning medals at the Olympic and Commonwealth games.

It’s great to be working alongside Volvo and its partnership with British Triathlon," he said. "Competing in a sport that features multiple disciplines means I need to be able to travel between training locations in comfort and be able to recharge for the next session."

Volvo became the official vehicle partner of British Triathlon last year, and also have Lauren Steadman and John McAvoyas brand ambassadors.

"I’m delighted to welcome Alistair and Jonny as our latest brand ambassadors," said Kristian Elvefors, Volvo Car UK managing director. "Their sporting successes continue to inspire the nation and beyond as well as provide encouragement and proof of the benefits of leading an active lifestyle.

"We look forward to aligning our shared core values of endorsing active lifestyles, safety and sustainability with a number of exciting projects."