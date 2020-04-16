Mazda launches new photo-based repair quote service

Getting a dent or scrape on your car can be a soul destroying experience. Not only has your pride and joy been damaged, but it's often tricky to determine how much it's going to cost to repair without visiting a specialist – something that right now is rather difficult due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Now Mazda has launched a new service that allows customers to to receive a fast repair quote based on an image of the damage – for free.

The new service, "designed to offer maximum convenience and peace of mind" can be accessed by the 'Accident & Repair' section of Mazda's official website. Customers simply follow the guidelines laid out to get a quick estimate before they decide whether its worth proceeding through insurance.

"A customer can, at any time switch to use their insurer should the repair be significant, however with the launch of the new Accident Damage Repair Portal we’re able to provide our customers with the relevant knowledge in advance to help make that important decision." said David Wilson-Green, customer service director at Mazda Motors UK.

"Any repair is possible, from annoying car park dents to major damage, and every customer can be reassured that their car will be repaired by Mazda trained bodyshop technicians using Mazda genuine parts to ensure it is returned back to the original factory standard.

"As part of the new highly convenient service, the Mazda Approved Accident Repair centre will also check whether the vehicle has any outstanding safety recalls, and if required, these will be completed at the same time as the repair, ensuring both simplicity and convenience for the customer."

"This new Accident Damage Repair Portal allows our customers to get an estimate of repair costs to their vehicle quickly from the comfort of their home. It’s worth noting that in the current COVID-19 situation, the speed of response will be impacted by the fact that only around 30 per cent of approved repairers are open and they are operating in-line with current government guidelines.

“However, most importantly whether in the current unprecedented times or once we are at full capacity again in the future, this is a programme that puts the customer first and is designed to offer something extra to drivers of Mazdas of any age or type."

Mazda offers a range of accident aftercare services in its new Accident Damage Repair portal, including Mazda Excess Return and Call Mazda First, a free 24 hour accident aftercare service for any Mazda driver involved in a vehicle collision.