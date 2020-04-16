Lotus has shared new details about the buying process for its all-new, all-electric Evija hypercar, the first car of its kind to be produced by the Norfolk-based sports car manufacturer. Deliveries of the car are set to commence later this year – pending the ever-changing coronavirus situation – and each will be uniquely specced to the owner's individual demands.

Each unique Evija will be previewed to its owner using an all-new touch-screen configurator which has been designed especially for Lotus. It features an ultra-powerful graphics processor that creates high-definition 'photo-realistic' animated renders of the car to give a lifelike representation of the finished product.

The service also gives the remarkable ability to place the Evija into multiple environments that even represent how the position of the sun can change the car's appearance, thanks to an advanced imaging technique known as ray-tracing.

As well as the configurator, Lotus Evija customers will receive unique gifts from lotus at regular intervals during the production process. One gift will be a hand-crafted build book that documents the car's entire build, complete with photographs, that will be presented during handover of the car.

"We know every customer journey will be unique and our highly experienced customer relations team is ready to support any requests," Simon Clare, executive director of global marketing at Lotus. "With state-of-the-art digital tools such as the new configurator, we can accommodate customer preferences and requirements from anywhere in the world at the touch of a button."

Interested in experiencing the Evija buying journey? Well, you're out of luck – for now, at least. The entire allocation of cars from the first year of production (more than 100 vehicles) have already been allocated to customers all over the world.

The Evija will be the fastest Lotus road car ever made, with a top speed of over 200 mph, with a 0-60 mph time of less than three seconds. The drivetrain is a 1,973 bhp all-electric drivetrain sending power to all four wheels by four electric motors. Range is expected to be around 250 miles, while the car's overall weight will sit at 1,680 kgs.