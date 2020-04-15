Seat is adapting to the coronavirus shutdown by providing virtual tours of its model range from staff members' driveways.

The Spanish brand's new 'Live Showcase' service gives customers enables UK customers to chat with a product expert to allow them to learn about any car they're considering purchasing, right from the comfort of their own home – and with government guidelines currently preventing car showrooms from being open, the product experts remain at home too, giving tours of the cars from their driveways.

The new service blends the traditional showroom experience, with the convenience of an online car buying service.

As well as being aimed at new customers, existing Seat customers can also take advantage of the service to ask any questions they have about their cars.

Six Seat staffers are currently providing live demonstrations of the brand’s SUV lineup from their own driveways, including the compact Arona, the mid-sized Ateca, and larger Tarraco seven-seater. The service has already taken 200 calls from prospective customers in the last week since the service went active.

"At Seat, we live by the mantra of 'We not Me' and Live Showcase is a perfect example of how we’re adapting to ensure our customers remain supported and our team remain safe and well at home," said Richard Harrison, managing director of Seat UK.

The service is available Monday–Friday from 11:00 to 21:00 and Saturday–Sunday from 11:00 to 19:00 and can be accessed by visiting www.seat.co.uk and clicking the 'Live' pop up.