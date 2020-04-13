Chinese-owned car maker MG and electric vehicle leasing company DriveElectric have joined forces to provide Haringey Council with a batch of MG ZS electric SUVs. The news comes after MG offered NHS agencies up to 100 of the all-electric vehicles to help staff remain on the move during lockdown.

With London particularly hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic, Haringey Council has attempted to increase support for the community by opening two major hubs at Alexandra Palace and the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. These hubs will be used to assemble food packs for the most vulnerable local residents, while the vehicles supplied by MG and DriveElectric being used to get these essential supplies to where they are needed the most.

Already, the vehicles supplied by the two companies have delivered more than 700 food parcels to families in Haringey, supported by hundreds of local volunteers. Haringey residents in need of support can contact the council’s Connected Communities helpline on 020 8489 4431.

The decision to give Haringey Council the vehicles followed the pledge to supply another 100 vehicles to NHS organisations across the country. The first six cars were supplied by Chorley Group MG to the Lancashire and South Cumbria NHS Trust last month.

Since then, Nathaniel Cars in Bridgend, in southern Wales, has supplied 25 more cars to three NHS trusts in the region. At the same time, dealers in Northern Ireland, Scotland, and north-east England have also supported the scheme.

The ZS EV, which comes with a 44.5 kWh battery pack, can manage 163 miles on a single charge, with power coming from a 141 bhp electric motor. That means 0-62 mph takes 8.5 seconds, while the top speed is 87 mph. Charging the battery using a 7 kWh wallbox takes six-and-a-half hours.

“We have a long-standing relationship with Haringey Council and when we heard about their requirement for vehicles to deliver food parcels, we immediately got involved,” said Adam Kemp, the sales director at DriveElectric. “The MG ZS EV is the perfect car for this requirement. As well as being 100 percent electric, it’s got plenty of room for passengers and plenty of space to carry food parcels. Coronavirus is a huge challenge to the country, and as a business we are delighted to be able to do our bit to support Haringey Council and their hard-working volunteers.”