Nissan has become the latest car maker to offer free roadside assistance to NHS staff as the country fights the coronavirus pandemic. Under the scheme, Nissan-driving “key workers”, including those in the emergency services and NHS, will get a free breakdown assistance package similar to those offered when buying a new car.

The Japanese company’s UK branch says it has “adapted” its existing vehicle assistance programme to cover key workers, regardless of their vehicle’s age or warranty coverage. Eligible owners can call Nissan Assistance on 0330 123 1231 to give the operator the details of their Nissan vehicle, and a technician will be dispatched to assist them.

The cover includes any roadside repair and, if necessary, recovery to the nearest Nissan dealership still able to stay open for aftersales service. The company will also prioritise free-of-charge courtesy cars for key workers should their vehicle need to be repaired at a dealership.

At the same time, Nissan says it “would also like to reassure” customers that vehicle warranties will still be honoured if they miss a scheduled service or warranty repair work as a result of the ongoing government-imposed restrictions.

“We are extremely grateful to our nation’s key workers for their selfless dedication and commitment,” said Andrew Humberstone, the managing director of Nissan GB.

Nissan is the latest in a line of car makers to offer such a scheme, with Vauxhall, Peugeot, Citroen and DS offering free assistance to NHS workers last week. Toyota and Lexus then followed suit, although like Nissan, they extended the coverage to all key workers.

The measures come as the UK endures its third week of coronavirus lockdown, with citizens’ movement limited. People are urged not to leave their homes except for exercise, food shopping, or medical appointments. However, those carrying out “essential” jobs that can’t be carried out at home can still commute.

According to figures released on Thursday, April 9, more than 240,000 people have been tested for coronavirus in Great Britain, with just over 65,000 testing positive. Sadly, just under 8,000 of those have died after being diagnosed with the illness.

The news came as Prime Minister Boris Johnson was moved out of intensive care after contracting the virus. However, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who has effectively taken the reins while Mr Johnson has been in hospital, said it was still "too early" to lift the social distancing measures currently in place.