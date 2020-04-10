A new vehicle sanitisation service has been set up in London by Fixter, the UK’s first end-to-end online car maintenance service provider. Starting at £29.99, the service ranges from cleaning just the essential touch points, to coverign the car more comprehensively.

Trained Fixter specialists travel to customers' doorsteps to deliver the service, keeing to all World Health Organisation (WHO) coronavirus protocols while doing so.

"We want to make it as hassle-free as possible for our London customers to have their cars sanitised – which is why we will go to them and carry-out this new service," said Limvirak Chea, Co-Founder and CEO of Fixter. "We know that since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak, concerns about vehicle interior cleanliness has been understandably very significant and we hope that our new initiative will go some way to reassuring customers who want to use their cars.

"The safety of our customers and staff is our very priority and therefore all of our Fixter specialists follow strict WHO protocols. We use forensic principles to guide the processes of sanitising the customers' car at all times. This is to ensure we don’t cross contaminate or re-contaminate anyone's vehicle. All of our equipment is either disposed of, or sanitised between different bookings."