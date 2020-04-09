If you want to get into EV ownership, this is how long you'll have to wait.

When the world returns to normal after the coronavirus lockdown, the wait times for electric are set to be the same as those for traditional petrol and diesel cars, according to What Car?.

The news comes after the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) revealed 44.4 percent drop in new car registrations in March due to the effects of the lockdown. However, EV registrations were up by a staggering 197.4 percent compared to March last year.

The average wait time when buying a new EV has also dropped in the last year, with most customers able to get their new EV within 12 weeks.

MG ZS EV

What Car?'s research also revealed that eight manufacturers would be able to turnaround EV orders within two weeks because of the existing stock they already have in place.

"Waiting times on a new electric car used to extend as far as 12 months, but with more models entering the market we’re finally starting to see those times fall to match those of petrol and diesel variants," said Steve Huntingford, editor of What Car?.

"As the new car market recovers from the coronavirus crisis, many of the most popular electric vehicles can be delivered as quickly as a petrol or diesel vehicle, which is a real boost for prospective buyers keen to get on with electric motoring.  What’s also encouraging is that some of the newest and most popular EVs can be had with a healthy discount, according to our Target Price research." 

Renault ZOE (2020)

Waiting times for new electric vehicles 

 

Make and model

Minimum waiting time (weeks)

Maximum waiting time (weeks)

DS 3 Crossback E-tense

1

8

MG ZS EV

1

  

Peugeot e-208

1

16

Renault Zoe

1

12

Smart Fortwo EQ

1

  

Smart Forfour EQ

1

  

Tesla Model 3

1

15

Tesla Model S

1

15

Tesla Model X

1

15

VW e-Golf

1

  

VW e-Up

1

 12

Nissan Leaf

2

12

Peugeot e-2008

6

12

Kia Soul EV

8

  

Audi E-tron

12

16

Vauxhall Corsa-e

12

  

Mercedes EQC

15

  

Renault Twizy

16

  

Hyundai Ioniq Electric

18

  

Hyundai Kona electric

18

  

BMW i3

20

  

Jaguar I-Pace

20

  

Kia e-niro

26

  

Seat Mii electric

26

  

Skoda Citigo e IV

26