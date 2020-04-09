When the world returns to normal after the coronavirus lockdown, the wait times for electric are set to be the same as those for traditional petrol and diesel cars, according to What Car?.

The news comes after the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) revealed 44.4 percent drop in new car registrations in March due to the effects of the lockdown. However, EV registrations were up by a staggering 197.4 percent compared to March last year.

The average wait time when buying a new EV has also dropped in the last year, with most customers able to get their new EV within 12 weeks.

What Car?'s research also revealed that eight manufacturers would be able to turnaround EV orders within two weeks because of the existing stock they already have in place.

"Waiting times on a new electric car used to extend as far as 12 months, but with more models entering the market we’re finally starting to see those times fall to match those of petrol and diesel variants," said Steve Huntingford, editor of What Car?.

"As the new car market recovers from the coronavirus crisis, many of the most popular electric vehicles can be delivered as quickly as a petrol or diesel vehicle, which is a real boost for prospective buyers keen to get on with electric motoring. What’s also encouraging is that some of the newest and most popular EVs can be had with a healthy discount, according to our Target Price research."

Waiting times for new electric vehicles