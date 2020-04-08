It's all down to the positive environmental impact

More people are willing to drive an electric car following the positive environmental impact brought about by the coronavirus lockdown, according to Venson.

Thanks to the government-enforced lockdowns around the world, life has changed dramatically and 45 percent of those surveyed by Venson Automotive Solutions said that the improvement of air pollution levels worldwide has made them reconsider whether of not they'd own an electric car. A further 17 percent said it backed-up their already-made decision to switch to an EV.

More coronavirus stories

codemasters coronavirus dirt rally Codemasters adds coronavirus message into DiRT Rally 2.0
coronavirus increased trust independent garages Coronavirus crisis has increased people's trust in independent garages
smmt registrations march 2020 coronavirus New car registrations almost halve in March amid coronavirus crisis
coronavirus crisis deep vasseur costs Impact of coronavirus crisis on F1 teams 'difficult' to predict

Of those motorists who are now reconsidering EV ownership, 19 percent of those said their next company car or private purchase would definitely be an EV, with the other 26 percent saying that they would become an EV driver at some point in the next five years.

Those statistics follow another EV attitudes survey conducted by Venson in July 2019, in which 41 percent of people said they were considering moving to an EV, but 31 percent said that wouldn’t for another 10-15 years.

Nuova Renault Z.O.E., la prova su strada

"Reducing emissions has been a hot topic and a clear government, business and personal target for several years now, but still the growth of electric vehicle (EV) ownership has been slow," said Alison Bell, marketing director at Venson Automotive Solutions. "This is despite evidence that transport is responsible for 23 percent of global emissions, and driving petrol and diesel fuelled vehicles contributes 72 percent of the transport sector’s greenhouse gas emissions.

"In recent years we have seen the cost of electric vehicles fall, battery efficiency increase, and the network of both public and private charging points grow significantly. All of these steps have boosted consumer confidence in an EV future, however whilst ownership is increasing, we still have a long way to go.

"Having said that, fleet managers looking to introduce fully-electric fleets could find employees more open to the idea now they have seen the global benefits it could bring to the environment."

Gallery: Nissan LEAF e+ 2019 (UK spec)

Nissan Leaf e plus
25 Photos
Nissan Leaf e plus Nissan Leaf e plus Nissan Leaf e plus Nissan Leaf e plus Nissan Leaf e plus Nissan Leaf e plus Nissan Leaf e plus

Nissan Leaf

Nissan Leaf
Explore Reviews

More photos

Gloucestershire police electric vehicles
Gloucestershire police electric vehicles
2020 Nissan Leaf e+ N-Tec
2020 Nissan Leaf e+ N-Tec
Nissan LEAF HumanDrive autonomous test vehicle
Nissan LEAF HumanDrive autonomous test vehicle
Singing surfer uses Nissan Leaf tech to record charity single
Singing surfer uses Nissan Leaf tech to record charity single
Nissan LEAF NISMO RC
Nissan LEAF NISMO RC
Nissan Leaf e+ with dual electric motors and all-wheel drive
Nissan Leaf e+ with dual electric motors and all-wheel drive