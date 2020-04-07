After launching its own internal podcast last year, Lotus is now bringing it to a wider audience. To ease the burden of lockdown on sports car fans, the British sports car manufacturer has launched a new public service broadcast called the 'Us Lot Sessions'.

Seven episodes are planned, with six more to follow, each being hosted by Lotus' PR Manager, Rob Borrett, along with a special guest.

The first episode was recorded at the end of last year, with Gavan Kershaw, director of a and product integrity for Lotus, serving as the guest. Kershaw (pictured below) is perhaps best known as Lotus' legendary test driver who's worked for Lotus for 30 years and designed the world-famous test track for TV show Top Gear.

In the upcoming episodes, two a week on a Tuesday and Thursday, the guests will include:

Ant Anstead: TV's Wheeler Dealer and Master Mechanic who reveals how a Lotus Elise saved his life.





Magnus Walker: The legendary Sheffield-born 'LA Urban Outlaw' car collector who shares stories of Lotus ownership.





Matt Farah: The American automotive journalist and host of The Smoking Tire podcast, who chats about driving Lotus cars, including a road trip around California and going full throttle on some its best race circuits.





Helen Stanley and Ant Partridge from TV show Goblin Works Garage: The presenting duo highlight which Lotus cars they would modify and why.





GF Williams: The London-based automotive photographer who is best known for his hypercar images, who explains why his Lotus Exige has its own social media following.





The London-based automotive photographer who is best known for his hypercar images, who explains why his Lotus Exige has its own social media following. Alex Goy: The British automotive journalist, Motor1 alumna, and Lotus owner discusses a recent trip to Australia, where he took on the famous Mount Panorama circuit – home of the Bathurst 12 Hour endurance race – in a Lotus.

"With exciting new products such as the Evija all-electric hypercar on the way, Lotus is on an amazing journey," said Borrett (above). "But as a Communications team we’re severely restricted in telling that story at the moment. So I thought we should expand the US LOT podcast platform that we launched last year for our employees, and so the US LOT Sessions was born.

"A massive thank you to Season 1’s guests, who very quickly and very graciously replied to my call in these challenging times. Each has many fascinating stories to tell and it was an honour to hear them. I really hope everyone enjoys these interviews and Season 2 is already work in progress."