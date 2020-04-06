The UK doesn't feature in either top 10 list.

According to new research from CompareTheMarket, the UK is the 13th cheapest country in which to buy an EV, placing just outside a top-10 list dominated by European nations.

Spain emerged as the nation with the cheapest average EV price, ahead of French overseas territory Réunion, Portugal, and Poland. Japan completed the top five, ahead of EV-friendly Norway, the US, Canada, France, and Ireland

The cheapest countries to buy an EV

 

Country

Cost

GBP

EUR

USD

1

Spain

25,900

£22,015

25,900

$28,620

2

Réunion

26,000

£22,100

26,000

$28,730

3

Portugal

26,880

£22,848

26,880

$29,702

4

Poland

118,000 zł

£23,600

27,848

$30,680

5

Japan

¥3,326,400

£23,617

27,869

$30,703

6

Norway

287,900 kr

£24,184

28,537

$31,439

7

United States

$31,600

£24,332

28,712

$31,600

8

Canada

$42,298

£24,533

28,949

$31,893

9

France

29,400

£24,990

29,400

$32,487

10

Republic of Ireland

29,890

£25,407

29,890

$33,028
Tesla Model S

At the other end of the spectrum Singapore was clearly the nation with the most expensive average EV cost, the city state's high taxes on high value cars making the average EV cost there over £35,000 more than Thailand, which was closest to it on the list. Argentina was the third most expensive, ahead of Taiwan and Malaysia.

The most expensive countries to buy an EV

 

Country

Cost

GBP

EUR

USD

49

Singapore

$148,888

£84,866

100,142

$110,326

48

Thailand

฿1,990,000

£49,750

58,705

$64,675

47

Argentina

$61,600

£47,432

55,970

$61,600

46

Taiwan

NT$1,490,000 

£38,740

45,713

$50,362

45

Malaysia

RM188,888

£35,889

42,349

$46,655

44

Israel

159,990

£35,198

41,533

$45,757

43

Brazil

R$195,000

£35,100

41,418

$45,630

42

Costa Rica

$42,500

£32,725

38,616

$42,500

41

Finland

38,200

£32,470

38,200

$42,211

40

Sweden

397,000 kr

£31,760

37,477

$41,288

