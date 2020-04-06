Jaguar Land Rover is using its prototype building facilities to make supplies to help during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. It is aiming to produce 5,000 new visors each week for health service workers.

It is using its 3D printing facility in the Midlands to produce the visors, and is working with other companies and the authorities on the unique undertaking.

"Jaguar Land Rover continues to work closely with the UK government and has offered its research and engineering expertise, as well as digital engineering and design, printing of 3D models and prototypes, machine learning, artificial intelligence and data science support," Jaguar Land Rover said in a statement.

It is one of many manufacturing businesses to repurpose its facilities to provide equipment for the health car services. Manufacturers are also working on ventilators for patients as well. Jaguar Land Rover had been approached by the government to help produce ventilators along with other manufacturers.

All of the UK-based Formula 1 teams have banded together to help produce ventilators and other supplies as part of its 'Project Pitlane' initiative. The seven outfits – Haas, McLaren, Mercedes, Racing Point, Red Bull, Renault, and Williams – are pooling their resources in design, manufacturing, assembly, and testing to further help the wider automotive industry's response to the virus.