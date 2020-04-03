Citroen supplies 70 new vans to the NHS

Citroen has delivered 70 new commercial vehicles to NHS Property Services, the owners and managers of more than 3,000 NHS facilities across the UK, to help provide support for critical maintenance and repair to NHS facilities during the ongoing cronavirus pandemic.

John Grose in Ipswich is the dealer supplying the vans, and managed to prepare them quickly, despite having reduced staff levels at this unprecedented time.

The new vans were delivered last week, adding to 29 other vehicles that Citroen had already passed over to the NHS earlier this year. 101 more vehicles are set to be added later on as part of a pre-arranged deal between both sides. Last year the French manufacturer supplied 341 other commercial vehicles to NHS Property Services by Knowles Associates.

"NHS Property Services is a valued customer of the Citroen brand and I am proud that we have been able to support the critical work being done by NHS Property Services at this time, with a rapid supply of vans," said Graham Smales, corporate sales manager at Groupe PSA UK.

"I would also like to take this opportunity to thank all parties involved in getting the vehicles turned around so quickly, including the racking and sign writing providers as well as the teams at Knowles Associates, Alphabet and LeasePlan, most notably though, the team at John Grose Citroën who prepared the vehicles in record time and on reduced staffing levels."