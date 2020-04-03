PSA, owner of Citroen, DS, Peugeot, and Vauxhall, is offering free roadside assistance for NHS workers during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The offer is open to NHS workers who currently drive a Peugeot, Citroën, DS Automobiles or Vauxhall vehicle and do not already have any mechanical breakdown cover.

The service was previously available for all customers who purchased a new Peugeot, Citroen or Vauxhall for twelve months, or new DS customers for three years from the date of first registration.

The change in terms means the the service will now be offered regardless of the vehicle age, or mileage, or even if it was previously been maintained outside of the manufacturer's authorised repairer network.

PSA will also send roadside assistance out if cars become immobilised at work or home, with cars being taken to the nearest authorised repairer (within 10 miles) to get it back on the road as quickly as possible. Taxis will also be offered to stranded drivers for a one-way journey of up to 20 miles.

PSA has also increased goodwill payments to support and mobilise NHS workers whose Peugeot, Citroën, DS Automobiles and Vauxhall vehicles are no longer within the manufacturer's warranty.

To make use of Groupe PSA’s Roadside Assistance, all NHS staff need do is call the following numbers:

Peugeot Roadside Assistance contact number - 0800 197 2045 Citroën Roadside Assistance contact number - 0800 197 2046 DS Automobiles Roadside Assistance contact number - 00800 24 24 07 07 Vauxhall Roadside Assistance contact number - 0800 197 2049

and quote ‘NHS Key Worker’