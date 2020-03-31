The most unusual ones have been uncovered too.
With the country on lockdown due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, many experts are predicting there to be a baby boom by the end of the year – make of that what you will.
But why does that matter to us here at Motor1 I hear you ask? Well new research that landed in our inbox recently has revealed the most popular car-inspired baby names in the UK.
ChooseMyCar poured over government data going as far back as 2000 to uncover the most common car-inspired baby name, with Morgan topping the bill for the boys. Austin was next up, followed by Rio, Hunter, and Lincoln.
The most popular car-like name for girls was again Morgan, ahead of Alba, Kia, Mercedes, and Clio.
You check out the research in full here.
The top five most common car-inspired names for UK boys
|
Rank
|
Name
|
Total
|
1
|
Morgan
|
15,181
|
2
|
Austin
|
8,398
|
3
|
Rio
|
4,871
|
4
|
Hunter
|
4,286
|
5
|
Lincoln
|
3,897
The top five most common car-inspired names for UK girls
|
Rank
|
Name
|
Total
|
1
|
Morgan
|
9,332
|
2
|
Alba
|
1,556
|
3
|
Kia
|
1,470
|
4
|
Mercedes
|
1,237
|
5
|
Clio
|
217
As well as the popular choices, the research also revealed that there are babies in the UK named Dodge, Lexus and Zafira – apparently.