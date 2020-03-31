The most unusual ones have been uncovered too.

With the country on lockdown due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, many experts are predicting there to be a baby boom by the end of the year – make of that what you will.

But why does that matter to us here at Motor1 I hear you ask? Well new research that landed in our inbox recently has revealed the most popular car-inspired baby names in the UK.

ChooseMyCar poured over government data going as far back as 2000 to uncover the most common car-inspired baby name, with Morgan topping the bill for the boys. Austin was next up, followed by Rio, Hunter, and Lincoln.

Mother securing baby in car seat

The most popular car-like name for girls was again Morgan, ahead of Alba, Kia, Mercedes, and Clio.

You check out the research in full here.

The top five most common car-inspired names for UK boys

Rank

Name

Total 

1

Morgan 

15,181

2

Austin

8,398

3

Rio

4,871

4

Hunter

4,286

5

Lincoln

3,897

 

The top five most common car-inspired names for UK girls

Rank

Name

Total 

1

Morgan

9,332

2

Alba

1,556

3

Kia

1,470

4

Mercedes

1,237

5

Clio

217


As well as the popular choices, the research also revealed that there are babies in the UK named  Dodge, Lexus and Zafiraapparently.