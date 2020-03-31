With the country on lockdown due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, many experts are predicting there to be a baby boom by the end of the year – make of that what you will.

But why does that matter to us here at Motor1 I hear you ask? Well new research that landed in our inbox recently has revealed the most popular car-inspired baby names in the UK.

ChooseMyCar poured over government data going as far back as 2000 to uncover the most common car-inspired baby name, with Morgan topping the bill for the boys. Austin was next up, followed by Rio, Hunter, and Lincoln.

The most popular car-like name for girls was again Morgan, ahead of Alba, Kia, Mercedes, and Clio.

You check out the research in full here.

The top five most common car-inspired names for UK boys

Rank Name Total 1 Morgan 15,181 2 Austin 8,398 3 Rio 4,871 4 Hunter 4,286 5 Lincoln 3,897

The top five most common car-inspired names for UK girls

Rank Name Total 1 Morgan 9,332 2 Alba 1,556 3 Kia 1,470 4 Mercedes 1,237 5 Clio 217



As well as the popular choices, the research also revealed that there are babies in the UK named Dodge, Lexus and Zafira – apparently.