A Nissan dealer group in the north-west of England is knocking 50 percent off the cost of servicing and repairs for NHS staff. The Chorley Group, which is based in Lancashire, said the gesture was “a thank you to the NHS staff and care workers who are helping us in these incredibly difficult times”.

The company is inviting local NHS staff and care workers who need repairs or servicing to take advantage of the offer by contacting one of the group’s showrooms. The firm has sites in Chorley, Preston, Burnley, Blackpool and Wigan, and it says all are “operational for customers”.

In light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the company says it has put a series of “measures” in place to help prevent the virus spreading further. The Chorley Group claims cars at the sites are being sanitised regularly, and staff are ensuring “good hygiene”. The company is also offering customers who want to buy a car the opportunity to use online and phone services as part or all of the buying process.

“We know how difficult it is for everyone at the moment, and we want to make life a bit easier for those people working to keep us and our families safe and well,” said Adam Turner, sales director at the Chorley Group. “We are here for our customers, our team and our suppliers, too. Everyone is coming together and working hard to ensure we have 100% business continuity.”

This is not the only goodwill gesture the Chorley Group has made to NHS staff in recent days, after its MG dealer delivered six electric ZS SUVs to the Lancashire and South Cumbria NHS Trust. That was part of an initiative launched by MG that will see up to 100 electric cars head to NHS agencies on a six-month loan. The idea is that the vehicles will help staff get around during the effective lockdown imposed by the government.

And the Chorley Group is not the only Nissan dealer offering vehicles to good causes. Dealer group West Way handed over the two Navara demonstrators to Team Rubicon UK, a disaster response charity that has been asked by government to coordinate the support provided by former members of the armed forces during the Covid-19 crisis.

As the vehicles were handed over at West Way’s Basingstoke branch, Tony Lewis, the company’s managing director, said he was delighted to help the organisation in its efforts.

"This is such a critical time and the work Team Rubicon does is so important,” he said. “We like to support community initiatives so when they approached West Way for support, we were delighted to be able to help, and we're proud to have provided the Navaras to help with their fantastic efforts during this difficult time."