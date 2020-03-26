Jaguar Land Rover chose the path of gradual electrification of its lineup and one of the major steps is to transform its historic manufacturing plant in Castle Bromwich, UK into an EV hub.

According to the latest news, three new EV models are coming in the near future, including the already officially confirmed next-generation all-electric Jaguar XJ:

next-generation all-electric Jaguar XJ (see spy photos here) - the sporty and luxury saloon to be unveiled this year and enter series production in Spring 2021

(see spy photos here) - the sporty and luxury saloon to be unveiled this year and enter series production in Spring 2021 an all-electric crossover/SUV Jaguar J-Pace

"The J-Pace will be distinguished from the existing F-Pace (which will undergo a thorough facelift for the 2021 model year) by having a much more luxurious interior and more avant-garde styling, although it’s not expected to mirror the I-Pace too closely." an all-electric crossover/SUV Land Rover (code name "Road Rover")

All three models are expected to be based on Jaguar Land Rover’s next-generation Modular Longitudinal Architecture (MLA), envisioned for flexible production of BEVs/PHEVs/ICEs version of various models.

The investments in retooling Castle Bromwich and Solihull plants are reportedly about £1 billion.

The all-electric Jaguar I-PACE is produced for Jaguar by Magna in Graz, Austria and it's not expected to change.

Last year, Jaguar sold more than 17,000 all-electric cars and an undisclosed number of plug-in hybrid Land Rovers (four-digit we guess).