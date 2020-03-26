While we might enjoy going out for a drive, especially since the storms have departed and left us with clear skies and plenty of sun, now is not the time.

That's the message from road safety organisation GEM Motoring Assist, which is urging people to resist getting behind the wheel while Britain battles against the coronavirus pandemic. Despite official advice and warnings from government figures, many are treating the enforced time off as something of a holiday, heading to parks, the beach, and the countryside when they should be staying at home.

"We are seriously concerned at the number of people choosing to ignore government advice by heading off on excursions, days out or holidays," said GEM road safety officer Neil Worth. "Not only are large numbers of people ignoring warnings about social distancing, they also risk putting additional strain on an already over-stretched NHS.

"This is a national emergency, not a national holiday."

It not just drivers, but bikers too which have been warned away from the roads.

"We heard one example where a motorcyclist lost control and crashed off the road on Sunday afternoon in Wales. This required an ambulance, an air ambulance transfer to a hospital already at full capacity, a trauma team and significant police resources," said Worth.

"To put this kind of additional strain on the NHS right now is beyond selfish.

"Elsewhere, police are urging visitors to stay away from popular destinations such as the Lake District, Cornwall and the Peak District.

"Even if it’s a bright sunny day and the temptation is to enjoy a day out, our simple message reflects advice from doctors and government: if you choose to stay at home you will save lives."