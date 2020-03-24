While public gatherings might be off the table right now, that isn't going to stop Classic Car Auctions from putting a handful of celebrity-owned gems under the hammer. Cars owned by Rowan Atkinson, Jay Kay, and Mike Brewer will all be sold at the company's first-ever 'virtual sale' this weekend.

Comedy legend Atkinson is a known lover of Mercedes, and this 1993 500E is offered at no Reserve. The car, finished in Nautic Blue with a leather interior is the fourth such car that he has sold over the years. It was originally delivered in Japan before it found its way to the UK where it underwent extensive restoration work.

"I’ve never seen another in blue," said Atkinson. "I have owned four different 500Es over the years and this colour scheme is, to me, by far the most attractive."

Jay Kay's 1972 BMW 1602 was bought by the Jamiroquai frontman with 22,000 miles on the clock. It was his first car and the one he learned to drive in and after covering 30,000 miles in it he sold it to a band member, before buying it back ten years ago with the intention of restoring it. Having not got round to it, it is now being offered for sale, again with no reserve.

Another lot owned by Jay Kay is a 1976 Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow which has previously featured in his music videos and underwent a thorough restoration in 2015. During the restoration the car was stripped back to bare metal and repainted in Black Emerald Metallic by Rolls-Royce specialist Graeme Hunt.

The current owner bought the car in 2017 and had it detailed at a cost of £5,000. With 42,000 on the clock, it is expected to fetch £27,000 to £32,000.

The final lot, a 1968 Chevrolet Camaro SS, comes from Wheeler Dealer's host Mike Brewer. The car has have more than £40,000 invested in it for restoration and upgrades, and is finished in a stunning Le Mans Blue paint job. The car is regarded as one of the finest examples of its kind in the UK and is being offered with the guide price of £50,000 to £60,000.

"These are very tough times for everyone and we are delighted that these cars are being offered in our virtual sale," said Gary Dunne Classic Car Auctions manager. "The trust our vendors have placed in us as we have developed our sale over the last seven days is amazing.

"To have another of Rowan Atkinson CBE’s cars is fabulous, he loves his 500Es and again he has personally submitted this very fine example.

"Jay Kay is also a big supporter and he has consigned the car he learnt to drive in which does require some restoration.

"We are really looking forward to Saturday’s sale, it is certainly going to be an experience and one we have prepared for and continually evolved with our partners.

"We would like to highlight that our online bidding partner Proxibid is now joined by The Saleroom and Invaluable to provide additional capacity as well them, we have additional phone lines, alternatively you can leave a commission bid.

"We are producing video content on each Lot where possible of the interior, exterior and with the engine running.

The auction will still begin at 10am on Saturday 28th March.