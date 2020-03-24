Pirelli's factories in Burton on Trent and Carlisle have been closed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Italian company, which has had a presence int he UK for over 50 years, employs over 900 people across both sites.

"Pirelli, in a further effort to protect the health and safety of its employees amid the spread of Covid-19, and the significant slowdown of demand in the automotive sector, announces the temporary halting of its factories in Burton on Trent and Carlisle. This is beginning from 23 March. During this time of closure, no visitors will be allowed on either site," the company said in a statement.

"Supply to clients, however, will continue by drawing on the available stock.

"Pirelli will closely monitor the situation surrounding Covid-19 and its impact on the market to establish when production at the plants can recommence.

"Pirelli, giving priority to the health of its employees, is constantly monitoring the evolution of the situation and is ready to restart operations at the earliest opportunity. Smart working and social distancing measures are already in place with Pirelli employees, and commercial, logistic and other customer facing functions continue to serve our clients whilst practising the measures advised by the Government and Chief Medical Officer."

Pirelli isn't the only automotive manufacturer to close its doors in the UK during the pandemic, with Bentley, Ford, Honda, Jaguar Land Rover, and Nissan, Rolls-Royce among the carmakers that have temporarily suspended operations.