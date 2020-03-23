VW’s van-building arm, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, is offering buyers up to £1,500 off vans ordered before the end of March. However, the deal isn’t quite as simple as a four-figure drop in purchase prices.

Instead, Volkswagen is offering the discounts in the form of deposit contributions and servicing packages, with some proving more generous than others. Nevertheless, the company is offering some sort of deal on every van in its line-up, from the small Caddy van to the big California camper van.

Perhaps the most compelling offer is the £1,500 deposit contribution offered on nearly new California models, which also come with two free services when acquired on a lease purchase, personal contract plan or hire purchase finance deal. Available with vehicles less than six months old, the deal comes with a representative interest rate of 5.9 percent.

Across the rest of the range, the company is offering a £500 deposit contribution and two services for £179 on used models acquired through lease purchase or personal contract plans. This includes the Amarok pick-up truck and the Crafter large van, although the deal is not being offered with Crafter’s bought on personal contract plans. Unlike the California deal, this offer applies to vehicles more than six months old, and comes with a representative interest rate of 7.4 percent.

The deals are part of Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ ‘Das Welt Auto’ used van programme, which was awarded ‘Best Used Van Programme’ in the Business Vans Awards 2019. The scheme allows customers to purchase the entire range of used Volkswagen vans with similar guarantees as when buying new, including a 12-month manufacturer warranty for vehicles under three years old and a six-month warranty for vehicles between three and six years old.

James Douglas, UK sales director at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, said the used van offer, which runs until March 31, would help “keep customers on the roads”.

“As part of our Working With You brand promise, we aim to help our customers throughout the year with a range of finance offers and deals,” he said. “Our current used van offer is designed to help keep customers on the roads, including an excellent offer on used California vans for families looking to spend some quality time on the road together.”