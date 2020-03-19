The Vauxhall Combo rival will cost £18,386.

Toyota has launched the new Proace City compact van in the UK, introducing the Vauxhall Combo rival with a £18,386-plus-VAT asking price. The new model will be available with a choice of body styles, as well as a choice of two 1.5-litre diesel engines.

The newcomer is the latest in a line of commercial vehicles that includes the Proace medium-duty van, the Hilux pick-up truck and the Land Cruiser Commercial 4x4. It’s arrival also coincides with the launch of Toyota’s new Toyota Professional range of services for commercial vehicle customers.

At launch, the Proace will be offered with a choice of two lengths, with the ‘short’ 4.4-metre model representing the cheapest in the range. That model offers a 3.3-cubic-metre load bay, complete with sliding side doors and twin side-hinged rear doors that open to 180 degrees. The longer 4.75-metre model, meanwhile offers the same doors, but comes with 3.9 cubic metres of load space.

Both vans can carry up to a tonne of whatever it is you need to haul from A to B, while anything that won’t fit inside can be towed - providing it weighs less than 1.5 tonnes. But that might not be necessary, because Toyota has fitted the Proace City with a Smart Cargo feature, which is an optional extra on the basic Active model but a standard feature on the more luxurious Icon. Using a folding passenger bench, the system adds an extra 40 cubic centimetres of load space, and stretches the maximum load length by more than a metre.

But even if you don’t tick that option, the entry-level Active still comes with air conditioning, automatic headlights and heated door mirrors, as well as Bluetooth, a full-size spare wheel and a rubber floor covering in the cargo area. There’s a full metal bulkhead, too, as well as a DAB radio with a USB port.

The Icon, meanwhile, which starts at £20,386 plus VAT, gets an eight-inch touchscreen with the Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration systems, as well as three front seats, automatic wipers and a reversing camera. Front and rear parking sensors are standard, too, as is cruise control. Opting for the Icon also allows you to choose the longer 4.75-metre body shape.

Either way, you get to choose between two 1.5-litre diesel engines. The cheapest option is the 74 bhp motor, but you can upgrade to the 99 bhp version. Both come with fuel-saving stop-start technology and 25,000-mile/two-year maintenance schedules.

