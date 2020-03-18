Following the government’s decision to cut the Plug-In Car Grant for electric vehicles from £3,500 to £3,000, Peugeot is making up the difference by giving customers £500 off. The offer applies to the company's new electric cars - the e-208 and e-2008.

The Plug-In Car Grant has been in place since 2011, and is designed to support the uptake of “ultra-low emission” vehicles, including electric and plug-in hybrid cars. At his first Budget announcement earlier this month, new Chancellor Rishi Sunak said the grant would continue for electric car buyers, but the government confirmed it would shrink from £3,500 to £3,000.

In light of that change, Peugeot has pledged to “make up the shortfall in funding” by offering its electric cars with an extra £500 support. The offer is in place on all orders and registrations until the end of March.

That means customers buying the new e-208 electric hatchback or the e-2008 small SUV are eligible for the discount, while the company is also offering all its electric buyers a free POD Point Home Charging Unit, as well as a six-month subscription to Polar Plus – the UK’s largest public charging network.

Both cars come with a 50 kWh battery pack, which allows the smaller e-208 to return up to 217 miles from a single charge, while the e-2008 manages up to 206 miles from a full battery. From a 100 kW charging station, you can get an 80-percent charge in 30 minutes.

And Peugeot’s sister brand, DS Automobiles, is making a similar promise. The luxury brand has recently introduced the DS 3 Crossback E-Tense electric SUV, which is also being offered with an extra £500 off. And like Peugeot, DS is also giving away a home charger and a free subscription to Polar Plus. However, DS is adding three years of servicing to the mix.

David Peel, the managing director of Peugeot UK, said the offer would help to make the company’s cars zero-emission electric cars accessible to drivers.

“The Plug-in Car Grant has been hugely successful in helping hundreds of thousands of buyers to make the switch to electric,” he said. “We were delighted to hear the government has added a further £403 million to the scheme and has agreed to support it until 2022-2023. By making up the £500 shortfall in funding, we’re aiming to ensure electric vehicles registrations continue to rise, and that the vehicles will remain accessible to as many as possible.”